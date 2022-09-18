Financial Review: KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) and L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) and L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares KDDI and L’Air Liquide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KDDI 12.25% 11.95% 6.01% L’Air Liquide N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KDDI and L’Air Liquide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KDDI $48.52 billion N/A $5.99 billion $1.31 11.58 L’Air Liquide $27.61 billion 2.31 $3.04 billion N/A N/A

Dividends

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than L’Air Liquide.

KDDI pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. L’Air Liquide pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. KDDI pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

KDDI has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L’Air Liquide has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of L’Air Liquide shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KDDI and L’Air Liquide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KDDI 0 4 0 0 2.00 L’Air Liquide 0 4 5 0 2.56

L’Air Liquide has a consensus price target of $155.40, suggesting a potential upside of 537.93%. Given L’Air Liquide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe L’Air Liquide is more favorable than KDDI.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services. It also provides smartphone-centric payment, financial, and other services through au PAY gateway; au HOME, an IoT service that watches over pets using sensors and cameras; au Denki to conserve energy usage; AEON, an English conversation school. The Business Services segment offers data center services to corporate customers under the TELEHOUSE brand; and various solutions for network and cloud services, smartphones, and other devices. It is also involved in the provision of broadcasting, wireless broadband, mail order, IT support, call center, and temporary personnel services; and design, construction, maintenance, and operation support for communication equipment and submarine cable. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide S.A. provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors. It also supplies medical gases, hygiene products, equipment, and services to hospitals, as well as to patients in their homes; and produces and distributes healthcare specialty ingredients for the cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and vaccine markets. In addition, this segment supplies gases, materials, and services for use in the production of semi-conductors, as well as flat screens and photovoltaic panels. Its Engineering & Construction segment designs, develops, and builds industrial gas production plants for third parties; and designs and manufactures plants in the traditional, renewable, and alternative energy sectors. The company's Global Markets & Technologies segment delivers technological solutions, such as molecules, equipment, and services to support the markets of energy transition, primarily in transport, energy, and waste valorization, as well as related to deep tech in the space exploration, aerospace, and big science. This segment also invests in biomethane production units, as well as develops stations for distributing natural bio-gas for vehicles and hydrogen to support clean mobility; operates biomethane production units for use in the maritime industry; and supplies gases for the offshore oil and gas platforms, offshore wind turbines, and cryogenic transportation by sea. L'Air Liquide S.A. was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

