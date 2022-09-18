Contrasting Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) & AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Elevation Oncology and AlloVir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevation Oncology N/A -45.55% -41.75% AlloVir N/A -91.15% -74.24%

Volatility & Risk

Elevation Oncology has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlloVir has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevation Oncology 0 1 3 0 2.75 AlloVir 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Elevation Oncology and AlloVir, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Elevation Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 777.19%. AlloVir has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 243.14%. Given Elevation Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than AlloVir.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of AlloVir shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.2% of AlloVir shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elevation Oncology and AlloVir’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$32.04 million ($2.54) -0.45 AlloVir $170,000.00 4,466.88 -$171.96 million ($3.02) -2.70

Elevation Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AlloVir. AlloVir is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elevation Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Elevation Oncology beats AlloVir on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion. Elevation Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

