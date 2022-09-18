EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $76,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $1,206,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 197,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 80,754 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $122.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.36. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.