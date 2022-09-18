Amalgamated Bank Purchases 842 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 171,554 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,412,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $268.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.45 and its 200 day moving average is $331.50. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.31 and a twelve month high of $475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

