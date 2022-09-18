Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 9% on Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.93. 6,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 914,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Specifically, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $349,469.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,957.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,939 shares of company stock worth $1,398,851. 22.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of -0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 1,294.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

