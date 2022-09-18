Amalgamated Bank Sells 17,827 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,827 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of First Horizon worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in First Horizon by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FHN opened at $23.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

