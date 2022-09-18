H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.92

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 206745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HNNMY. Berenberg Bank cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. DNB Markets lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 105 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Featured Stories

