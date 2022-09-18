Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Trading Down 14.1%

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) fell 14.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.97 and last traded at $21.36. 401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCYSF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Tecsys Stock Down 14.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

