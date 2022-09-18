Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.96

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.96 and last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 689915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

Altus Midstream Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $623.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth $9,702,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth $796,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth $451,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

