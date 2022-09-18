Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Shares Down 1.8%

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 167.50 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.02). 141,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 172,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.50 ($2.06).

Henderson International Income Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 171.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 172.40. The company has a market cap of £328.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 761.36.

Henderson International Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Henderson International Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

