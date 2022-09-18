Insider Selling: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Insider Sells 291,368 Shares of Stock

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Kunin sold 291,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $46,618.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NBY stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.47.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.