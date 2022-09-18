Insider Selling: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Insider Sells 291,368 Shares of Stock

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Kunin sold 291,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $46,618.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NBY stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.47.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NBY Get Rating ) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

