Ryan Costello Sells 20,000 Shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) Director Ryan Costello sold 20,000 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Phunware stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Phunware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $24.04.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Phunware from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.
