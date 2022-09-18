Ryan Costello Sells 20,000 Shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) Director Ryan Costello sold 20,000 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Phunware Stock Up 3.4 %

Phunware stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Phunware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Phunware from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Phunware

About Phunware

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phunware by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 134,012 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phunware during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Phunware by 4,102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 87,009 shares during the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

