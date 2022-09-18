CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.42). 207,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 257,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.50 ($2.36).

The company has a market cap of £133.78 million and a P/E ratio of 333.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 180.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 193.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s previous dividend of $1.26. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

