Pete Godbole Sells 1,104 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at $581,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.