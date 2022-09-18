J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,005 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,931 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19,858.3% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 761,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,096,000 after acquiring an additional 757,990 shares during the period.

KRE opened at $62.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.83.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

