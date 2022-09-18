J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 312,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 634,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,502,000 after buying an additional 79,074 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $72.19 and a 12-month high of $95.90.

