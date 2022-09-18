Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.98

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.98 and last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 916620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNCY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.54 million, a P/E ratio of 81.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 21.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Stories

