Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.25

Shares of Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 40776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weichai Power from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0858 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles and components, and gearboxes and components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; forklift trucks; and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

