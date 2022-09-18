Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.86

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 326982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.38) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.18.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.