Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.39

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 114686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Bank of China Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35.

Bank of China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.7319 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

