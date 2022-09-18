ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.52

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 56054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

ENGGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.20 ($18.57) to €17.80 ($18.16) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.50 ($16.84) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.3814 dividend. This is a positive change from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

