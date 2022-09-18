Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.82

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 404183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DANOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.