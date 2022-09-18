OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.90

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.90 and last traded at $48.06, with a volume of 38102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96.

OMRON ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. OMRON had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, analysts predict that OMRON Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OMRON by 37.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of OMRON by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OMRON by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,769,000 after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares during the last quarter.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

