Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.05

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

Several research analysts have commented on HLMAF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Halma from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Halma from GBX 2,980 ($36.01) to GBX 2,260 ($27.31) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Halma from GBX 3,240 ($39.15) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,355.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

