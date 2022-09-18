The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.54

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 228409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $808.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.91 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.