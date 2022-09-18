Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.84

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 74458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

