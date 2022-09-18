Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $70.16

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.16 and last traded at $71.80, with a volume of 157861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.70.

Separately, Nomura downgraded Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Tokyo Electron ( OTCMKTS:TOELY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.66). Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

