Timothy Triche Sells 1,100 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Stock

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $47,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LTC Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 98.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in LTC Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in LTC Properties by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 37.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

