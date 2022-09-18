David P. Sweitzer Sells 6,959 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $51,983.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,577.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Quest Resource stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $76.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 64,609 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 355,200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 54,259 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

