JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 944,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBGS opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.37. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $31.09.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have commented on JBGS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, insider David Peter Paul sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,886.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Peter Paul sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,886.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,787 over the last 90 days. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $336,316,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,962,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,073 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,469,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,125,000 after acquiring an additional 692,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,442,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,305,000 after acquiring an additional 438,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.