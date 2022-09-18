Short Interest in MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Decreases By 11.9%

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.0 days.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAMTF opened at 12.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 12.44. MCAN Mortgage has a 1 year low of 12.02 and a 1 year high of 15.34.

Get MCAN Mortgage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MCAN Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.