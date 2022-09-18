Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Short Interest Down 12.2% in August

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 253,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:ALTG opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $394.27 million, a PE ratio of 303.83 and a beta of 1.74. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $406.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is 575.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at Alta Equipment Group

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 6,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $64,353.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,914,338 shares in the company, valued at $56,186,211. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 111,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,632 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 5,967,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,529,000 after acquiring an additional 329,318 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 831,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 100,709 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 566,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.