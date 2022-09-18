Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Short Interest Down 12.0% in August

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 743,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,029,000 after acquiring an additional 112,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after acquiring an additional 912,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after acquiring an additional 748,651 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,502,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,388,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,003,000 after acquiring an additional 92,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

ITCI opened at $48.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Stories

