Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Update

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,480,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 24,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on AUY shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 297.4% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

