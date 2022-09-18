Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Short Interest Update

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,500 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 394,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCRI shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 156,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 2.8 %

MCRI opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average is $69.08.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

