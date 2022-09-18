BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Short Interest Down 11.9% in August

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BlackLine Stock Down 4.6 %

BL opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average of $68.98. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 0.80. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $204,000 in the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,716,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,234,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,646,000 after purchasing an additional 69,791 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,120,000 after purchasing an additional 941,030 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,340,000 after buying an additional 159,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,466,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,679,000 after buying an additional 152,847 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BL. Bank of America lowered shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.78.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

