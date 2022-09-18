Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JGHAF opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $32.60.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

