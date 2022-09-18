Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JGHAF opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $32.60.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
