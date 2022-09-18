Short Interest in Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Decreases By 11.9%

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,500 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 320,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.8 days.
DIIBF stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.85 million, a P/E ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.63.
