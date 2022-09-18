Short Interest in Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Decreases By 11.9%

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,500 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 320,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.8 days.

DIIBF stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.85 million, a P/E ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.63.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.

