J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

ARKW opened at $51.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.34. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $162.04.

Featured Articles

