J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 38,008 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 111,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 985.8% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 70,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 64,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.