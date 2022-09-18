Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

