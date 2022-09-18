Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CFO Sells $69,680.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $69,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,752.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yelp stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YELP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth about $55,763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after acquiring an additional 596,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 211.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after acquiring an additional 358,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,359 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after acquiring an additional 304,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the first quarter valued at about $7,706,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

