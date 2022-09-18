Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc Sells 11,445 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 11,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $61,574.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,749,484 shares in the company, valued at $25,552,223.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CompoSecure alerts:

On Wednesday, August 31st, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 24,215 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $145,532.15.

On Monday, August 29th, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 42,670 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $256,446.70.

CompoSecure Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CMPO opened at $4.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at $3,284,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at $4,105,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at $10,905,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CompoSecure by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 40,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.