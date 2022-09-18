Insider Buying: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Acquires $64,356.30 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 3,109 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $64,356.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 926,025 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,717.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 84 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,602.72.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 3,942 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $82,821.42.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 3,524 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $76,717.48.

On Monday, August 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 400 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,800.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 77 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678.60.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,653 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $36,547.83.

On Friday, August 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 892 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $8,411.56.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 13,175 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,713.25.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ACR opened at $9.20 on Friday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 124.52 and a current ratio of 124.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26. ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth about $663,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

