Insider Buying: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Acquires $64,356.30 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 3,109 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $64,356.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 926,025 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,717.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 84 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,602.72.
- On Tuesday, September 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 3,942 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $82,821.42.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 3,524 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $76,717.48.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 400 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,800.00.
- On Friday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 77 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678.60.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,653 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $36,547.83.
- On Friday, August 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 892 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $8,411.56.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 13,175 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,713.25.
ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of ACR opened at $9.20 on Friday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 124.52 and a current ratio of 124.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.
Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth about $663,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.