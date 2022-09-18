Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512,434 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.48% of Sanofi worth $618,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.
Sanofi Stock Performance
Sanofi stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
Further Reading
