Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512,434 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.48% of Sanofi worth $618,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.