AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) by 519.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAPR. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at $1,289,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 63.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at $3,225,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 22.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.2 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $31.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33.

