AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 4,579 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,804,000 after acquiring an additional 923,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,267,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,260,000 after buying an additional 547,583 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,536,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,156,000 after buying an additional 38,115 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,157,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,316,000 after buying an additional 100,070 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

