AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 360 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $88.21 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 339.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $656,661.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,126. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

