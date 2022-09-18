Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 227 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in McKesson by 31.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $581,000. Tobam grew its position in McKesson by 61.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in McKesson by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.46.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $346.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.31. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $193.89 and a 52-week high of $375.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

