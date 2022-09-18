Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,764,000 after purchasing an additional 80,023 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 41,025 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 139,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 84,383 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.2 %

CFG stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

